West’s supply of ammunition to Ukraine at current level is "insufficient", - Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg considers the Western supply of ammunition "unstable". In addition, the war is turning into a "battle for logistics", so the allies of Ukraine must increase production.

He stated this in a conversation with Sky News, Censor.NET informs.

"The only way to maintain our support for Ukraine is to do what we've been trying to do now, which is to work with the defense industry to make sure that allies sign long-term contracts," Stoltenberg said.

However, he insists that NATO will support Ukraine "as much as necessary."

"We cannot allow Putin to win in Ukraine - it will be a tragedy for Ukrainians, but it will be dangerous for us," he says.

