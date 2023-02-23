USA seeks to strengthen sanctions against Russian Federation, - Ministry of Finance
The US is working to strengthen sanctions against Russia.
As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, this was stated by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.
"We strive to strengthen sanctions and solve the problem of violation of existing measures," she said.
According to her, the USA is still focused on blocking the Russian Federation's access to goods needed for the military industry.
In addition, Yellen expressed hope that the parties will be able to extend the agreement concluded in 2022 in Istanbul, which allows the export of grain from Ukraine.
