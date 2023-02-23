Special services of Russian Federation created "Yastrub" PMC to dislodge Wagnerians - General Staff

The Russian military leadership is making efforts to establish control over private military companies and oust PMC "Wagner" together with its founder Yevgeny Prigozhin from the information space.

Oleksiy Hromov, deputy chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated this at a briefing, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.

"The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation is generally trying to oust Prigozhin from the information field. Against this background, alternative private military companies have become more active. In particular, the Yastrub private military company affiliated with the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation," Hromov said.

Read more: Russia launched 11 missiles over Ukraine, 10 of them fell in Belgorod region, - AFU

According to him, also in order to establish control over the PMC and other paramilitary formations, the Russian military seeks to close the supply of volunteer formations with weapons, military equipment, and food.

In addition, we are talking about the provision of medical assistance. In particular, the Russian government has already extended the activity of military medical examination to the so-called volunteer formations.