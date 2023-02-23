Russia launched 11 missiles over Ukraine, 10 of them fell in Belgorod region, - AFU

On February 20, during another shelling, the Russians fired 11 anti-aircraft-guided missiles over Ukraine. 10 of them fell in the Belhorod region.

This was stated at the briefing by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksii Hromov, Censor.NET reports with reference to Liga.net.

The incident happened on February 20, when the Russians tried to strike another blow at energy infrastructure facilities in the Kharkiv region and the region and launched 11 anti-aircraft-guided missiles from the Belgorod region.

"Only one of them hit the territory of Ukraine. The rest of the missiles exploded in the airspace of the Russian Federation. The debris fell on the territory of the Belgorod region," Hromov said.

He stated that due to malfunctioning weapons or poor training of Russian soldiers, explosions are happening more and more often on the territory of the Russian Federation - precisely at critical infrastructure facilities.

"As a result of these "unfortunate" incidents, panic is spreading among the population of the Belgorod region, who already understand what it's like to live without electricity and heating," said Hromov.

Previously, there were reports of similar suicide attacks in the Kursk and Voronezh regions, Hromov added.