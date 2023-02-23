Movement of Russian columns in direction of Chernihiv region was recorded, Russians are preparing provocation, - OC "North"

The Russian invaders are preparing a provocation for the anniversary of the full-scale offensive.

This was reported by the command of the OC "North", Censor.NET informs.

"The occupiers are preparing possible provocations for the anniversary of the full-scale offensive, most likely, the goal is to accuse the Ukrainian defenders of violating territorial integrity. This is evidenced by intelligence data, where the movement of columns of military equipment was recorded in the area of the border with the Chernihiv region without identification marks and manpower dressed in a pixel, similar to the uniform of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the message says.

The operational command noted that the Defense Forces of the Siversk are keeping the situation under control.

"Unlike the enemy's troops, they have never resorted to provocations and do not intend to do so. Each soldier follows the generally accepted rules of warfare, not encroaching on foreign territories, but exclusively protecting his native land from an insolent and insidious enemy," added the OC "North".

Read more: Russia is trying to end war as soon as possible. They understand that longer it lasts, faster complete destruction of Russian Federation will come, - Budanov