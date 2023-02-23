In April, there will be "quite serious" number of tanks in Ukraine, - German Ambassador Feldhusen

German Ambassador Anka Feldhusen does not rule out that there will be a fairly serious number of tanks in Ukraine in April.

She told about this in an interview with Radio Liberty, Censor.NET reports.

"We have already announced that our first tanks will be at the end of March. Your military is currently training on them. We see pictures from the training ground in Germany. And I think Spain also agrees. They announced that their tanks will be at the end of March. It seems to me that in April there will already be such a serious number," the diplomat said.

Commenting on the supply of aircraft, the ambassador said that Defense Minister Reznikov, after meeting with his German counterpart, said that Ukraine is now choosing the aircraft platform it needs.

"Germany was in the focus of attention regarding tanks, because almost from the first day, Ukraine said that it needed tanks, namely Leopards. Ukraine no longer wants 20 different systems in one type of weapons. That is, they said from the first day: "Leopards" would be the best. And because of that, Germany remained in focus.

With the planes, I think from what I hear, Ukraine is thinking more about the F-16. And it's not ours anymore. That is, it seems to me that perhaps another country will create such a coalition regarding aircraft," she added.