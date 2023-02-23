Fact that China started talking about Ukraine is very good, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky considers the very fact of the appearance of China’s proposals to end the war to be positive.

"I know general things. I haven't seen the document. It's too early to make a diagnosis of this document. In general, what China has started talking about Ukraine is very good. These are the first steps and it's not bad," the president said.

"We will draw conclusions when we see the specifics," Zelensky said.

At the same time, he noted, "Ukraine would like to meet with China."

"We sent this signal at the level of diplomats," he said.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Wang Yi, the head of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, shared with him the key positions of the "peace plan", which will be studied in detail by the Ukrainian side after receiving the full text.

