Russia carried out hacker attack on state websites of Ukraine, - SSSCIPU

Today, February 23, an attack on a number of web resources of Ukrainian state and local authorities was detected, as a result of which the content of several pages on these resources was modified.

This was reported by the press service of the State Special Communications Service, Censor.NET reports.

"Currently, within the framework of the Joint Response Team at the National Security Committee, specialists of the State Special Communications, SSU and the National Police are working together on the localization and investigation of the circumstances of the cyber incident.

At the moment, it can be stated that the incident did not lead to a significant disruption of the systems and did not affect the performance of the functions of the state bodies. The work of most information resources has already been restored and they are working normally.

As we can see, on the eve of the anniversary of the full-scale invasion, Russia continues to remind itself of itself in cyberspace, where it has long behaved as a terrorist state, attacking civilian targets," the message reads.