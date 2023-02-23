UN General Assembly supports resolution with Ukrainian peace formula

UN General Assembly’s Extraordinary Special Session adopts a resolution entitled "Principles of UN Charter underpinning a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine".

"The resolution was voted in favor by 141 states, against by 7 (Belarus, DPRK, Eritrea, Mali, Nicaragua, Russia and Syria), and abstentions by 32.

The eleven-point resolution "stresses the need to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine as soon as possible, in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter" and calls on member states and international organizations to "redouble their support for diplomatic efforts" to this end.

The document reaffirms its commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders and reiterates its demand that the Russian Federation withdraw all its armed forces from the territory of Ukraine "immediately, fully and unconditionally" and cease hostilities.

The General Assembly calls for the full exchange of prisoners of war, the release of all illegally detained persons and the return of all forcibly displaced and deported civilians, including children.

In addition, the resolution calls for an immediate end of attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure and attacks on civilian objects, including homes, schools and hospitals.

The document emphasizes the need to ensure accountability for the most serious crimes under international law committed on the territory of Ukraine through proper, fair and independent investigations and prosecutions at the national or international level.

The resolution also calls on UN members to cooperate to address the global consequences of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine and "emphasizes that measures to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine must take these factors into account."

At the same time, the UN General Assembly rejected two amendments by Belarus, which were intended to "dilute" the resolution. The first one condemned the statements of foreign leaders regarding the Minsk agreements, and the other called to stop military aid to Ukraine.