Russian Defense Ministry accuses Ukraine of actively preparing for an invasion of Transnistria.

It is informed by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Russian Defense Ministry Press Service.

The aggressor country claims that this action of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be carried out in response to the alleged offensive of Russian troops from the territory of Transnistria.

"The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation is currently recording a significant accumulation of personnel and military equipment of Ukrainian units near the Ukrainian-Transnistrian border, the deployment of artillery at firing positions, as well as an unprecedented increase in flights of unmanned aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine over the territory of the Transnistrian region," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The statement also emphasizes the alleged threat to the "Russian peacekeeping contingent" stationed in Transnistria.

