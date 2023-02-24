China published 12-point "position on political settlement of crisis in Ukraine".

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has published a so-called "peace plan" with its ideas for the settlement of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET, the UP reports this with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China.

On the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, China offered its so-called "peace plan", publishing "China's position on the political settlement of the crisis in Ukraine".

The published document consists of 12 points:

Respect for the sovereignty of all countries

Rejection of the "Cold War mentality"

Cessation of hostilities

Resumption of peace talks

Solving the humanitarian crisis

Protection of the civilian population and prisoners of war

Ensuring the safety of nuclear power plants

Reduction of strategic risks

Promotion of grain export

Termination of "unilateral sanctions"

Maintaining the stability of industrial chains and supply chains

Promotion of post-war reconstruction.

"It is important to support counter-steps by Moscow and Kyiv in favor of the earliest possible resumption of direct dialogue, a gradual reduction in the tension of the situation and a complete cessation of hostilities," the document reads, in particular.

In addition, according to China, "unilateral sanctions (not approved by the UN Security Council. - Ed.) and maximum pressure cannot solve the problem, they only create new problems."

The document of the People's Republic of China also states that the "use of nuclear weapons" is unacceptable.

