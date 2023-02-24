We are able to put end to Russian aggression already this year, - Zelensky

The unity of the world and the determination of Ukrainians and their partners will help put an end to Russian aggression already this year.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in a video message during an event organized at the residence of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on February 24, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"We must do everything possible and impossible to prevent Russia from turning Ukraine, our neighbors, and all of Europe, where Russian revanchism seeks to reach, into concrete bricks," Zelensky stressed. He expressed confidence that the forces to win are there if everyone remains united, resolute, and steadfast.

"We are able to put an end to Russian aggression already this year," the Ukrainian leader expressed confidence.

He noted that a year ago everything changed - for Ukraine, for Germany, for all of Europe, and for the free world. What the free world got used to during the decades of peace turned out to be something that should be fought for, Zelensky emphasized.

"Diplomacy has not worked. The existing security architecture in the world has failed. The old European hope that economic ties can stop Russian tank convoys has not been fulfilled. But there was also something that worked. First of all, unity. The unity of Ukraine, Germany, and the entire free world. And determination. Determination to protect the foundations of our common life," Zelensky said.

According to him, Ukrainians are fighting on their land for safety, freedom, and life under the law, for human dignity and the right of every person and every community to respect, for the happiness of living in a family and the opportunity to dream of a safe and free future for their children.

"These are simple things that 1,877 Ukrainian towns and villages are currently deprived of. The occupiers want to increase this number and add millions more to the broken destinies," said the Ukrainian leader and give the example of Mariupol.

Zelensky said that from the first minutes of the Russian invasion, Germany was with Ukraine, and Germany is helping to protect itself from Russian terror.

"And Germany will be with us on the day of the victory of freedom. It will be with us when we liberate our currently occupied cities and villages from Russian slavery. Now is the time when, with the help of our courage and our weapons, we can restore peace and provide a historically important guarantee against any form of aggression," the President said.

He assured that no one would again dare to act aggressively against another nation, knowing that the free world would protect that nation. No one will attack liberty again, knowing that the free world is determined enough to defend liberty. Nobody will ever repeat February 24 of last year, knowing that there is not a single occupier left on the entire territory of Ukraine, Zelensky emphasized.

He thanked the Federal President, the Chancellor, and all Germans.

The event, organized by Steinmeier, together with the Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany Oleksiy Makeyev, was attended by the entire top management of Germany, including the head of the Bundestag Berbel Bas and deputies, Chancellor Olaf Scholz and members of his government, as well as activists and representatives of Ukraine, including the essayist and publisher Kateryna Mishchenko, a musician who was taken prisoner by the Russian military together with the fighters on "Azovstal" Ptashka (Kateryna Polishchuk), a school teacher who, after being evacuated from Ukraine, teaches at an elementary school in Freiberg in Saxony Viktoriya Pradiychuk, deputy head of military intelligence of Ukraine Vadym Skibitsky.