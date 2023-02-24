Stoltenberg on Beijing’s "peace plan": China does not have much confidence

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg reacted modestly to China’s proposal on how to end the war in Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda, this was stated in his speech at a press conference in Tallinn.

"China does not have much credibility because it failed to condemn the illegal invasion of Ukraine," he said, adding that Beijing had signed an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin just days before the invasion.

Stoltenberg also noted that NATO does not yet see China transferring lethal weapons to Russia.

"But we see signs that China may be planning and considering the supply of military aid to Russia. And China should not do this, so it will also be supporting an illegal invasion in violation of international law," the Secretary-General added.

