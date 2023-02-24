Steinmeier on China’s "peace plan": constructiveness is questionable, it is necessary to talk not only with Moscow, but also with Kyiv

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has questioned China’s willingness to mediate the conflict between Ukraine and Russia after Beijing called for urgent peace talks to end the war.

"Any constructive proposal that brings us closer to a just peace is very welcome. Whether the world power China wants to play such a constructive role remains open to question," Steinmeier said.

"If this is so, then China should in any case talk not only with Moscow, but also with Kyiv," the German president continued.

According to him, Beijing should work to achieve peace under the auspices of the United Nations.

Steinmeier also referred to the UN resolution adopted the day before, in which the vast majority of states called on Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine. China abstained from the vote, as did India.