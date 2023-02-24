Sweden will transfer 10 modernized Leopard-2 tanks to Ukraine, - Spiegel

The Swedish government will join the tank coalition and transfer 10 Leopard tanks of type 2A6 and 2A5 to Ukraine.

Spiegel writes about this, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to the publication, the government in Stockholm wants to provide Ukraine with a total of ten Leopard tanks of type 2A6 and 2A5 for the planned equipment of two Ukrainian tank battalions.

It is reported that the tanks can be used primarily as an addition to the set of tanks that Germany is currently assembling for Ukraine. So, Berlin promised to supply 14 2A6 models from Bundeswehr warehouses for the battalion, which should be equipped with 31 Leopard 2 tanks.

