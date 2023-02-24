Ukraine must win this battle, and Russia must answer for its crimes, - President of Romania Iohannis

The President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, said that Ukraine should win this battle, and Russia should answer for the crimes committed and human lives destroyed. Romania will continue to support Ukraine "as much as necessary".

The statement of the Romanian leader is quoted by Romania Journal, informs Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"The war taught us another lesson - solidarity and unity. Together, we showed that we are strong and resist Russian aggression. This battle must be won by Ukraine, and Russia must answer for the crimes committed and the lives destroyed," said Iohannis.

Addressing the Ukrainians, he emphasized: "You are not alone! You have a reliable friend in Romania who supports you in this struggle! It is our duty to contribute to victory and building a better, peaceful future!"

The President assured that Romania will continue to help Ukraine as much as necessary.

He also noted the courage and determination of the Ukrainian people in defending their country and freedom, which impresses the whole world.