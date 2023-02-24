Biden: Ukraine will never be Russian victory. Never
A dictator who seeks to rebuild an empire can never defeat a free people.
US President Joe Biden writes about this on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.
"Today I will repeat what I said a year ago when Russia invaded Ukraine. A dictator who seeks to rebuild an empire will never destroy the people's love of freedom. Cruelty will never overcome the will of the free. And Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia. Never." - wrote Biden.
It will be reminded, on February 24, the USA announced a new package of military aid for Ukraine, as well as new sanctions against Russia.
