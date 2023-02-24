Russians fired artillery at dormitory in Kherson

On Thursday, February 23, around 11:00 p.m., Russian military artillery attacked a dormitory in Kherson.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram page of Kherson RMA.

"The building, which is home to many Kherson residents, families with children, was covered with artillery by the Russian troops. One of the shells hit the wall of the dormitory. Residents ran into the corridors, horrified to hear the terrible sounds - the windows fell out along with the frames, fragments of the shells hit the rooms...", the post reads.

RMA reports that no one was injured.

As noted, the Kherson regional communal emergency and rescue service quickly closed the openings in the damaged building with OSB sheets.