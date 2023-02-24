Partisans damaged railway track in temporarily occupied Crimea
Guerrillas in the temporarily occupied Crimea damaged the railway track. Train traffic is stopped in this area.
This was reported by the Center of National Resistance (CNS), Censor.NET reports
As noted, the railway was damaged in the Bakhchysaray district, as a result of which traffic on the track was stopped. The occupiers initially kept the event quiet, and then tried to explain the damage as "the passage of a heavy truck".
However, photos from the scene testify to another lie of the occupation administration.
