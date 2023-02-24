China has denied plans to sell drones to Russia

China’s foreign ministry said on Friday that the country does not sell arms to conflict zones and takes a "responsible approach" to military exports.

This is reported by CNN with reference to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China Wang Wenbin, reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.

Asked to comment on Der Spiegel's information that China and Russia are negotiating the sale of a hundred attack drones, which could be delivered as early as April, Wenbin replied as follows:

"China has always followed a prudent and responsible approach to military exports and does not make any arms sales to conflict zones or belligerents. I know that there has been a lot of misinformation about the Chinese side in this regard recently, and the intentions behind it, beware."

