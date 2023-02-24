Germany will transfer 18 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

Germany will provide Ukraine with four additional Leopard 2 A6 main battle tanks.

This was announced by the German Ministry of Defense based on the joint decision of Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and his military advisors, informed by Censor.NET with reference to "Euro Integration".

According to the decision, four tanks will arrive from the warehouses of the Bundeswehr. Thus, Germany will supply Ukraine with 18 main battle tanks instead of the 14 previously reported.

"Thanks to this decision, we can now, together with our Portuguese and Swedish partners, provide a mixed Ukrainian battalion," the ministry said in a statement.

