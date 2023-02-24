I don’t care what will happen to Russia after defeat, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he does not think about what will happen to Russia after the defeat in the war against Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET, he stated this during the press conference "February. The Year of Invincibility".

"Many states have really started talking about what will happen after the defeat (of Russia. - Ed.). I believe that informationally, this is in favor of Ukraine. It is important that the faith of states, the faith of leaders, and therefore societies. This is a signal to us that most countries, at least in Europe, believe in the victory of Ukraine. This means the defeat of Moscow. The main question is: what will happen to Russia then. Honestly, I don't care. ... If they thought about their freedom of speech, democracy, about their people, that they would not be beggars, that they would not have slavery, etc. ... They would be a rich country because they are a naturally rich country," he said.

According to Zelensky, all adequate states think what they would do for their society, and some think about what they would do against others.

"That's why it's a question of their history, their future. And I don't think about it. ... I think that the elite, the very business of the Russian Federation, which is absolutely justly sanctioned now, all this is a dislike of these people, who are very rich. ... But now all this, they have no comfort. They have what remains in Russia. Do you think they will allow there to be not one Russia, but 20-40? Do you think they will share their business? Do you think when everything is locked up that they won't think about what to do internally, and how to preserve these capitals? They will figure it out themselves. More pressure, more sanctions, and more isolation on Russia and their elite will think what they would do inside the state to want to sit down with their new policy. We are interested in this," the head of state explained.