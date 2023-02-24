Zelensky on negotiations with Putin: There is no one to talk to

President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that there is no possibility of negotiations with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimirr Putin.

He stated this during a press conference, Censor.NET reports.

"Erdogan knows my position (regarding the possibility of holding talks with Putin in Turkey - ed.). I don't accept it," Zelensky said.

The President of Ukraine said that he appealed to the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, before the start of a full-scale war, that the President of Russia "be put at the negotiating table."

"Put negotiations on the table, we cannot allow the risks of a full-scale war. Erdogan could not do it then. And not only he, he is powerful. He could not. And now he thinks he can. Now we can't, Putin is not the same person, there is no one to talk to," Zelensky noted.