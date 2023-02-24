Russians fire at a minibus with an anti-tank missile in Sumy region

On February 24, in Sumy region, Russian military fired an anti-tank missile at a minibus. As a result, four people were injured.

It is informed by Censor.NЕТ quoting the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

"Today at 16:36 the enemy fired an anti-tank guided missile from the territory of the Russian Federation at a civilian taxi "Ruta" on the Zhuravka-Sumy route near the village of Vodolagy of the Hotynska community of Sumy district," the statement said.

As noted, four civilians were injured as a result of the terrorist shelling.

The injured driver and three passengers were taken to the Sumy Regional Clinical Hospital with a preliminary diagnosis of concussion.

