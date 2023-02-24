Zelenskyy discusses priorities in supporting Ukraine with G7 leaders

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in a meeting of G7 leaders via video conference.

It is informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to President's Press Service.

"Our meeting consisted of two parts. In the first, public part, I thanked our partners for their unity and assistance throughout this year. We have survived. We started to liberate our land from Russian evil. We are returning security to international relations. And we know that our coalition of freedom defenders can become a coalition of winners in 2023," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel.

In the second, non-public part of the summit, the President of Ukraine presented our priorities to our partners in detail. "There are five of them: weapons, sanctions, finance, justice, and unity," Zelenskyy said.

