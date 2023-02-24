My children are in Ukraine, it is important for president - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is proud that his wife and children remain in Ukraine despite ongoing war: in his opinion, this is important for both current and former president.

This was stated at a press conference by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrainian Truth.

"The last and most difficult question (about how the year of war changed my relationship with my family - Ed.)

I love them, of course: my wife and children are the most important people for me. I don't see them often. My parents - I don't see them at all.

I am very proud of my wife. I think she does everything for the sake of children and the state. I would like her to do a little for me, of course, but I'm just kidding.

Read more: Zelenskyy discusses priorities in supporting Ukraine with G7 leaders

I have them all in my heart... The main thing is not to let them down. The main thing is to make my children proud of me. And I am glad that they are in Ukraine, that they are studying at Ukrainian universities.

This is very important for a president of a state, whether former or current. When you are against a warring state, it is very important that your children are here, because the state is here, because boys and girls are dying here, and it is very important that your children are here as well as your wife. I cannot order them to be there. The main thing is that they should be such people. I am proud that I am so infinitely lucky with my family and with the state," Zelenskyy said.