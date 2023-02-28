Putin lives with Kabaeva and used Cyprus offshore to enrich himself on Putinka vodka - media. PHOTOS

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin lives in a residence on Valdai with gymnast and alleged mother of his children Alina Kabaeva. The president of the Russian Federation also owns a Cypriot offshore company - Ermira Consultants, which is a "community" for the Kremlin dictator and his entourage.

According to the authors of the material, Ermira Consultants has shares in enterprises important to Putin.

"The real owner of Ermira is President Putin," says the interlocutor of "The Project".

"We used the term 'pay from Ermira', which meant using Putin's money to pay for this or that deal (in his interests)," he explains, clarifying that sometimes the money was transferred directly from the account of the Cypriot company or its subsidiaries in Russia. sometimes paid in cash. For example, Arkady Rotenberg's people used the term "Ermira in the broadest sense of the word," the source says, referring to "obschak", the money they accumulate in accounts and which is assigned to the president of Russia," the authors note.

Ermira controls the Real Invest company, which owns the Putinka brand of vodka.

"Marketer Stanislav Kaufman, who in 2002, while working at the Vinexim company, invented the now well-known vodka brand "Putinka". ...

"Oleg Plahuta, co-owner of Vinexim, asked Rotenberg to get permission from Putin (to use his name. - Ed.) and was successful in this," the interlocutor of "The Project" tells, the same story was told to the editor by a source in the Russian alcohol market. As a result, Plahuti had to share a share in the business he invented. Putin and Rotenberg became its co-owners: from the very beginning, they controlled all earnings on Putinka - from the right to the brand to the production and sale of the president's brand-name vodka," the publication writes.

Journalists with reference to sources note that the company belonged to a fictitious person - lawyer from St. Petersburg Vladyslav Kopylov, but in fact Ermira accounts were used to pay for purchases for Putin and his relatives. He also bought apartments and houses from these accounts.

Citing a source, the publication writes that people close to Putin personally met with Rotenberg, Yuriy Kovalchuk and their subordinates and told them what they needed.

"Then the vassals used the Ermira company's money to buy and arrange the desired assets. This was also the case with Kabaeva in 2011. According to the wishes of the "gymnast", four apartments in Sochi were arranged for her trustees," the material says.

An apartment in the building at 92/5 Kurortny Prospect and two more in "Royal Park" were arranged for Kabaeva's grandmother - Anna Zatsepilina, who actually lives in an old country house in the suburbs of Moscow.

According to journalists, Kabaeva has "women who help her in everything": "These are sisters Kateryna Golovacheva and Olesya Fedina, as well as sisters Yulia and Anna Nazarova and Elena Yerkhan. Olesya Fedina and Kateryna Golovacheva are cousins of Alina Kabaeva on the mother's side The same Anna Zatsepilina is the grandmother of all three."

After studying the database of train ticket reservations, the journalists discovered that all five women regularly travel to Valdai.

"Apparently, Kabaeva spends so much time in Valdai that her closest assistant even bought real estate there. Fedina got an apartment in the city of Valdai in 2016, a year after the birth of her cousin's first child. At the same time, Fedina also acquired a separate house in Valdai — in the village of Yashcherove, adjacent to the residence, where many of Putin's VIPs live - employees of the FSO and the Office of the President," the authors note.

In 2013, Putin officially divorced Lyudmila Putin. After that, he brought Kabaeva to Valdai. And later he built a new terem for her and her children - a wooden one. It is located approximately 800 meters from the "gold". Construction of the house for Kabaeva began in 2020.

In 2021, a boat dock was built near Kabaeva's house, where, taking a boat, you can swim across a small channel and find yourself in a huge classical palace park, which was laid out on a 28-hectare site.

The first child of Putin and Kabaeva was born in 2015 at the expensive clinic of St. Anna in Switzerland. The second child was probably born in the spring of 2019, but already on the territory of the Russian Federation, according to the investigation.

"The surroundings of the Putin and Kabayiv residences in Valdai are protected areas. Most of the forests there are protected both by the FSO and by law - they are the territories of the Valdai National Park. However, this did not prevent large-scale construction, which began in 2018, right on the specially protected lands of the national park - they decided to build a secret railway there for Putin and his relatives. The "project" has grounds to claim that several secret railway branches and stations for individual use have been built around the country for the aging Russian leader in recent years," the journalists noted.

In total, Kabaeva owns real estate worth at least $120 million.

In particular, Kabaeva has the largest penthouse in Russia. It is located in the residential complex "Royal Park" in Sochi. The area of the penthouse is 2,600 square meters. meters, it has a swimming pool, a cinema, a patio and its own helipad, and the design was developed by Valentin Yudashkin. In 2021, Kabayeva's penthouse was recognized as "the largest apartment in Russia." At the same time, it is currently empty.