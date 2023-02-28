ENG
Ukraine will receive two Skynex air defense systems from Germany

Ukraine will receive two Skynex short-range air defense systems from Germany. The German company Rheinmetall produced them specially for Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to UNIAN.

The Wall Street Journal quotes Armin Papperger, CEO of Rheinmetall AG, as saying that the systems will be in service with the Ukrainian army within a year. At the same time, he indicated that Skynex was ordered by the German authorities.

The cost of these air defense systems is 212 million dollars.

It is noted that the Skynex systems are used for short-range air defense. It is capable of shooting down drones and cruise missiles. One of the advantages of this air defense system is rather cheap ammunition.

