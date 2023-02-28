ENG
In Black Sea, 5 enemy missile carriers, total salvo - up to 32 calibers, - OC "South"

Russia has significantly increased the number of ships in the Black Sea, despite the storm.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to OC "South".

"The ship formation of the enemy in the Black Sea has significantly increased, despite a moderate storm. Currently, there are already 17 ships, including 5 missile carriers, including 2 submarines. The total salvo of the Calibers can reach 32 missiles," the message says.

Also, OC "South" noted that the enemy does not stop aerial reconnaissance, which means that missile strikes, both massed and pinpoint, are not excluded.

