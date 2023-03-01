Occupiers are taking their families from Crimea to Russia, - General Staff

The Russian occupiers are taking their families from Perevalny in Crimea to Russia.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on March 1 regarding the Russian invasion.

"Once again, the evacuation of certain categories of citizens from the temporarily occupied Crimea is recorded.

"Recently, servicemen of the Russian occupation forces stationed in Perevalny have been sending their families to Russia," the message reads.

