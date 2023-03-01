Putin does not want to talk, he wants to destroy Ukraine, - Berbok

German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock is convinced that the Russian dictator Putin is not interested in peace talks, and everyone has already understood this.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"He does not want to talk, he wants to destroy Ukraine... He is not ready to take back his soldiers, he is not ready to stop killing," the minister said.

According to her, every country that thought it could convince the head of the Kremlin and incline him to peace was disappointed to realize that this was impossible.

Burbok said that "representatives of more than 140 countries have repeatedly traveled to Moscow to make it clear to the Russian president that the war will harm the whole world," but their hopes that Putin would understand have not been realized.

