There are positive elements in China’s "peace plan", - Blinken

There are positive elements in the statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China regarding the settlement of the situation in Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken stated this.

"As for the proposals put forward by China... there are some positive elements, in particular things that, as China itself has said several times in the past, are very similar to the proposals of Ukraine itself," he said.

As Censor.NET reported, on the anniversary of Russia's attack on Ukraine, the Chinese Foreign Ministry published its "position on the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis."

