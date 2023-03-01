Soldier of 72nd SMB destroys two invaders in shooting battle. VIDEO
A Ukrainian soldier from the 72nd SMB named after the Black Zaporozhets destroyed two occupiers in a shooting battle.
According to Censor.NET, a video recording of the successful combat operations of a Ukrainian fighter was recorded by a drone, which was used to correct the attack on the positions of the occupiers.
