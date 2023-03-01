ENG
It is Russia that must take steps to achieve peace, - Scholz

Russia must take steps towards achieving peace, and for this it must withdraw its troops from the territory of Ukraine.

This was announced by Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"It is quite clear that Russia attacked Ukraine, and it is Russia that must take a step now... to make peace possible. And for this, the withdrawal of troops is necessary," the chancellor said.

He noted that the unity of the West, which is the guarantee of its strength and security, together with the determination of its partners, "surprised and irritated Putin."

Russia (11989) Olaf Scholz (444)
