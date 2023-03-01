In near future, Ukraine may resume electricity exports - Ukrenergo

In the near future, Ukraine plans to resolve the issue of electricity supply to the Odesa region, which in the long run will allow the resumption of electricity exports.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, a member of the supervisory board of NEC "Ukrenergo" Yuriy Boyko told journalists about this.

"The issue of exports is being considered, not only that, I think it will be accepted. The point here is not when it will start, but what the prerequisites will be. The government and the Prime Minister believe that first of all, the domestic consumer should be ensured uninterrupted electricity. In this case, the issue of export can be raised," Boyko said.

He emphasized that it is quite unreasonable to abandon the idea, which brought in about 6 billion hryvnias for the period from July to October 10, just for the right to use the cross-border crossing. But the emphasis and priority should still be shifted towards the internal consumer.

"In the near future, we expect a solution to the most pressing problem today - the Odesa region. I think this will become a trigger that will unlock the issue of resuming exports," added the representative of Ukrenergo.

