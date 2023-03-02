There are no signs of split among Western countries on issue of support for Ukraine, - Latvian Prime Minister Karins

The Prime Minister of Latvia, Krisjanis Karins, is convinced that there are no signs of a split among Western countries on the issue of support for Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"Neither the US, nor Germany, the European Union, or NATO show any signs that a split has appeared in unity and determination to continue supporting Ukraine...

Aid is vital, and it is also in the interests of Europe itself to help Ukraine...

If Putin won, terrible peace would await Europe in the future," said Karinsh.

Latvia's prime minister said European countries must reconfigure their defense industries to face further Russian aggression because "Russia is producing weapons 24/7" while "Europe continues to behave as in peacetime".

