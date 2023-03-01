Germany’s support is key to Ukraine’s victory, - Latvian Prime Minister Karinš

After a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz today, March 1, Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karin said that Germany’s support is a guarantee of Ukraine’s survival.

According to Censor.NЕТ, Latvian Prime Minister is cited by Deutsche Welle.

According to Karinš, Ukraine will need perseverance to defend its territory, as Russian President Vladimir Putin did not give up his intentions easily.

Scholz, in turn, reaffirmed Germany's readiness to defend other North Atlantic Alliance countries if necessary.

"As allies, we are unanimous in the opinion that in the event of an attack, we will jointly defend every square centimeter of NATO territory," he said.

