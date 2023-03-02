ENG
News War
Baerbock to Lavrov: "End this war"

бербок

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbockk called on Russian Foreign Minister Serhiy Lavrov to end the war against Ukraine.

She stated this at the meeting of the G20 foreign ministers, Censor.NET reports with reference to DW.

"We believe in multilateralism. End this war, stop violating the international order," she told Lavrov, who was present at the meeting.

The German Foreign Minister accused Russia of paralyzing the work of the G20.

