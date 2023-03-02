Heads of foreign affairs of G20 countries did not agree on final statement due to differences regarding Russian Federation’s war against Ukraine

The foreign ministers of the G20 countries could not agree on a joint final declaration at a meeting in India due to the dispute over the war in Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Euro Integration.

Instead, India, which chaired the meeting, released its own summary of the discussions.

The majority of states once again strongly condemned the Russian war of aggression and demanded the unconditional withdrawal of troops from the territory of Ukraine. Russian and Chinese Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov and Qin Gang disagreed with two relevant points.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told reporters at the end of the meeting that a joint final declaration had not been adopted due to "very polarized views of some countries".

He emphasized that India made great efforts to find a compromise. Jaishankar said the ministers reached an agreement on many issues, including the need for reforms, multilateralism, food security, global health and climate change.