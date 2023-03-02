Putin on incident in Bryansk region of Russian Federation: This is terrorist act. VIDEO

Russian dictator Putin commented on the incident in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation. Propaganda claimed that allegedly "Ukrainian saboteurs" violated the state border.

"Today they committed another terrorist act. They penetrated the border territory and opened fire on civilians. They saw that it was a civilian car, that civilians and children were sitting there. It was such people who set themselves the task of depriving us of our historical memory, our history and traditions , languages," he said

Earlier, Russian media claimed that about 50 "saboteurs" took hostages of villagers in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, and a battle is underway.

"This is evidenced by intelligence data, where the movement of columns of military equipment was recorded in the area of the border with the Chernihiv region without identification marks and manpower dressed in a pixel, similar to the uniform of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the command informed.

The FSB of Russia announced about "Ukrainian nationalists" who "violated the state border" in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.

The General Staff announced that the Armed Forces of Ukraine conduct combat operations exclusively on the territory of Ukraine.