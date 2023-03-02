State Duma of Russian Federation wants to declare war on Ukraine

Viktor Sobolev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, called to declare war on Ukraine.

NEWS.ru writes about it, Censor.NET reports.

"We don't have any red lines left regarding Ukraine. And we definitely need to end the special military operation and start waging a real war. With the destruction of means and facilities of communications, with the coverage of arms deliveries. And this should have been done a long time ago," - said Sobolev.

In addition, he called for an urgent strengthening of the borders and mentioned the events in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.

