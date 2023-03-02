How Ukrainian soldiers crushed Russian army near Vuhledar. VIDEO

During the three weeks of fighting near Vuhledar in the Donetsk region, Ukrainian defenders destroyed more than a hundred units of heavy equipment of the Russian occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, the charred hulls of Russian armored vehicles blown up by mines, hit by artillery, or destroyed by anti-tank missiles are now scattered in fields all over Vuhledar. The Ukrainian military said that Russia lost at least 130 tanks and armored personnel carriers in battles near this city. Russian units stationed in the Vugledar area, primarily the 155th Marine Brigade, are mostly staffed by poorly trained mobilized personnel who are not trained in Ukrainian convoy ambush tactics. The investigation of the catastrophic losses of the occupiers during their attempted offensive near Vugledar revealed several problems of the Russian army, among which was the inability to reorganize the tactics of fighting and use the advantages of the terrain.

Censor.NET offers its readers a video selection of the defeat of enemy units near Vugledar.

1. Near Vuhledar, gunners destroyed a Russian armored vehicle moving in an armored group of four units with a direct hit.

2. Near Vuhledar, Ukrainian soldiers captured five invaders from the 155th Marine Brigade of the Russian Army.

3. The driver of a Russian APC crushed the bodies of wounded occupiers near Vuhledar.

4. Enemy armored vehicles were hit near Vuhledar in the Donetsk region.

5. Ukrainian soldiers destroyed an enemy tank, hitting it with ammunition dropped from a drone.

6. Armored vehicles lost by the occupiers from the 155th brigade of the Russian marines during the attempt to attack Vuhledar.

7. Mykola Shevchenko, a captured marine from the 155th brigade of the Russian army, who went to fight in Ukraine at the beginning of January, says that during the storming of Vuhledar, his unit lost only about half of its personnel killed.

8. The occupier filmed the broken Russian equipment near Vuhledar.

9. Gunners of the 55th and 77th brigades destroyed two Russian demining installations near Vuhledar.

10. Artillerymen of the 72nd brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who are holding positions near Vuhledar in the Donetsk region, hit the enemy TOS-1A "Solntsepek" heavy flamethrower system with a precise strike.

11. Two enemy tanks took turns hitting mines near Vuhledar.

12. A Ukrainian drone destroyed two Russian tanks near Vuhledar.

13. The Russian occupier, hiding from shelling in a funnel in the middle of a field, shows his burning tank and talks about the battles near Vuhledar.

14. A column of Russian armored vehicles was destroyed in the direction of Vuhledar.

15. Soldiers of the "Sarmat" battalion of the 56th SMIB tell about the battles in Vuhledar, assaults by Russians, and captured occupiers.

