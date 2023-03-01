Drone drops grenade into trench with six occupiers. VIDEO
The operator of the Ukrainian drone accurately dropped the ammunition on the enemy position.
According to Censor.NET, a video recording of a successful attack was published on social networks. The recording shows that there were at least six occupants in the trench at the time of the fall.
