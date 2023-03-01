ENG
Bodies of eliminated occupiers near Bakhmut. VIDEO

During the storming of one of the enemy positions in the direction of Bakhmut, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated three occupiers.

As Censor.NET reports, the fighters published a video recording of the bodies of the occupiers on social networks.

