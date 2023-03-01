Bodies of eliminated occupiers near Bakhmut. VIDEO
During the storming of one of the enemy positions in the direction of Bakhmut, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated three occupiers.
As Censor.NET reports, the fighters published a video recording of the bodies of the occupiers on social networks.
