Held meeting of Headquarters. Most difficult situation is near Bakhmut. Russia does not count people at all, - Zelensky. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky traditionally delivered a video address to Ukrainians on the evening of February 28.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook of Zelensky.

"Today I held a regular meeting of the Headquarters. Again in an expanded format. The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense, the Chief of the Army, and the commanders of the sectors reported. We are dealing with the situation in each of the frontline areas in detail.

As before, the most difficult situation is Bakhmut and the battles that are important for the defense of the city. Russia does not count people at all, sending them to constantly assault our positions. The intensity of the fighting is only increasing.

Read more: AFU destroyed most of Wagner’s units near Bakhmut - Maliar

Of course, we also discussed other areas in Donbas, including the areas of responsibility of the Tavria and Odesa groups. General Moskalev reported on the situation around Kherson and the region.

General Nayev reported on the situation in the north and along the border - our forces are controlling the situation.

We are preparing the return of our soldiers to active operations to liberate our land. We remember this quite fair goal of ours, and every day we are getting closer to its realization," the Ukrainian President noted.

Read more: Zelensky: Situation in Bakhmut direction is getting more complicated