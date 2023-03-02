AFU repelled more than 170 attacks by occupiers in five directions, - General Staff

Last day, the Defense Forces repelled more than 60 enemy attacks in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Shakhtarsk directions.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on March 2 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the three hundred and seventy-second day of the Russian large-scale invasion began.

The main efforts of the enemy are concentrated on conducting offensive actions in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Shakhtarsk directions. Last day, our defenders repelled more than 170 enemy attacks in the indicated directions.

In total, the Russian occupiers launched 14 rocket attacks on civilian objects in the Kharkiv, Poltava, and Donetsk regions. There are wounded civilians, high-rise apartment buildings, and private houses are damaged. The invaders also carried out 21 airstrikes, including 2 Shahed-136 UAVs. Strike drones were shot down. The enemy launched 58 attacks from rocket systems of salvo fire.

The level of the threat of missile strikes by the Russian occupiers is very high throughout the territory of Ukraine.

Read more: On March 1, Ukrainian aviation and artillery hit 17 areas of Russian concentration, 2 warehouses, 2 electronic warfare systems and drone - General Staff

No formations of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions. During the day, the enemy shelled the settlements of Yeline and Baranivka of the Chernihiv region; Rozhkovychi, Starykove, Hirky, Atynske, Stukalyvka, Budky, Volfyne, Turia, Hrabovske in the Sumy region and Chervona Zoria, Veterynarne, Strilecha, Krasne, Ternova, Okhrimivka, Potykhonove, Dvorichna, and Kindrashyvka in the Kharkiv region. It used an unmanned aerial vehicle with a combat load near Budarky, Kharkiv region.

In the border areas of the Belgorod region, the enemy continues engineering equipment of the area, installs anti-tank barriers.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy carried out offensive actions in the areas of Kreminna and Bilohorivka settlements in the Luhansk region and Spirne in the Donetsk region. There was no success. He carried out artillery shelling of the areas of Masiutivka, Lyman Pershy, Kupiansk, Kyslivka settlements of the Kharkiv region; Kuzemivka, Makiivka, Kreminna, Bilohorivka, Dibrova in the Luhansk region and Zvanivka in the Donetsk region.

The enemy continues to advance in the direction of Bakhmut. Storms the city of Bakhmut. Our defenders repelled attacks in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, and Ivanivske settlements. Bondarne, Zaliznyanske, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Ivanovske, Klishchiivka, Chasiv Yar, and New York of the Donetsk region came under enemy fire.

Read more: Russians continue to conduct offensive actions in Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Shakhtarsk directions, - General Staff

In the Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of the settlements of Kamianka, Severne, Vodiane, Nevelske, and Mariinka. The areas of Avdiivka, Lastochkine, Berdychi, Vodiane, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Heorhiivka, Bohoiavlenka, Velyka Novosilka, and Neskuchne in the Donetsk region were shelled.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy is defending, and in some areas, it is trying to create conditions for the transition to the offensive. He carried out artillery shelling of more than 45 districts of populated areas. Among them are Mala Tokmachka and Novoandriivka of the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as Dobra Nadia, Nikopol, Zmiivka, Kozatske, Novosilka, Inzhenerne, Bilozerka, Dniprovske and the city of Kherson.

Over the past 24 hours, our aviation has carried out 16 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers. Also, our defenders shot down an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle of the "Orlan-10" type. Missile and artillery units hit 1 enemy concentration area, 2 ammunition depots, and 3 other important enemy targets.