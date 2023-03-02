Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 150,605 (+715 per day) people, 3,397 tanks, 2,398 artillery systems, 6,658 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
As of the morning of March 2, 2023, the losses of the Russian occupiers are approximately 150,605 people.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 01.03.23 are estimated to be:
- personnel - about 150,605 (+715) persons were liquidated,
- tanks - 3397 (+2) units,
- armored combat vehicles - 6658 (+20) units,
- artillery systems - 2398 (+5) units,
- MLRS - 480 (+1) units,
- air defense equipment - 247 (+0) units,
- aircraft - 300 (+0) units,
- helicopters - 288 (+0) units,
- UAV of the operational-tactical level - 2058 (+3),
- cruise missiles - 873 (+0),
- ships/boats - 18 (+0) units,
- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 5264 (+7) units,
- special equipment - 230 (+0).
