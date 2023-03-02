Rotation of IAEA experts took place at Zaporizhzhia NPP, - Grossi

On Thursday, March 2, there was a rotation of experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency, who were stationed at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the statement of the Director General of the IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi.

"We are pleased to announce the successful completion of the long-delayed rotation of experts," the message reads.

Grossi noted that this is already the sixth rotation of experts.

"I thank our employees for their professionalism, courage, and dedication, as well as the efforts of all participants," added the CEO.

According to him, the IAEA Support and Assistance Mission at the Zaporizhzhia NPP is necessary to reduce the risk of a nuclear accident.

Earlier, Grossi stated that the rotation of the organization's group of experts, who are currently at the site of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, has been delayed for more than three weeks.

It will be reminded that Russia has blocked the IAEA's rotation at the ZNPP. Ukraine called on the West to react.