Strategy of de-occupation of Crimea needs new edition, - Danilov

Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, emphasized that the de-occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea will be carried out according to a plan approved by the President of Ukraine. Now they are working on it.

"I want to say that those who follow regulatory and legal documents in our country should remember and know that we have Presidential Decree No. 117 dated March 24, 2021, which recorded the decision of the National Security and Defense Council regarding strategy for the de-occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol. In this strategy, there was a certain vision of the way our country should liberate this territory. There is an initial revision and proposal regarding the political and diplomatic path of liberating the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol. Taking into account the fact that is happening, it is quite clear that we have to make changes to our normative legal acts in order to make it clear in what way we will do it," said Danilov, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

He explained that "the final decision will be up to the President of our country, as well as the head of the National Security and Defense Council, and the members of the National Security and Defense Council."

"We are dealing with this issue together with our colleagues, with our representatives who are currently in the territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, are fixed, and are in the Cabinet of Ministers," said the secretary of the NSDC.

According to him, it is necessary to bring regulatory and legal documents of Ukraine in line with real-time and events.

"As of today, the issue of de-occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol will be carried out according to the plan that will be approved by the President of our country," Danilov stressed.