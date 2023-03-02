Russians shelled village near Kupiansk: woman is killed
On Thursday, March 2, the Russian military shelled Kupiansk district and killed a woman.
This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Facebook of Andriy Kanashevych, head of the Kupiansk city military administration.
Occupants shelled the village of Podoly in Kharkiv region with multiple rocket launchers during the day.
"A woman born in 1949 was killed in her own yard as a result of the shelling," the statement said.
The head of the city reminded the residents of the community of the need to evacuate to safer regions of the country.
As a reminder, the Kupiansk territorial community announced the mandatory evacuation of children and people with limited mobility.
